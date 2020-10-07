Bigg Boss 14: Did Hina Khan Just Confess Of Having A Crush On Sidharth Shukla?

Bigg Boss 14 has begun, and so has the drama along with it. This season is unique in its own way. With the concept of Toofani seniors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have made an entry into the house to create troubles for the freshers. They are very well managing the task of increasing the entertainment quotient of the house.

Well, as expected, the Toofani seniors already seem to impress the audience with their strategies. But the two people who are getting highlighted more than the others are Hina and Sid. Fans are loving their chemistry, and few already seem to forget SidNaaz. But what is actually cooking between these two? Continue reading for more details.

If you all are following Bigg Boss 14, then you must have seen yesterday’s episode where Hina Khan openly admits having a crush on Sidharth Shukla. Oh yes! The actress actually said it, and we know most of you must be disappointed. It is a little surprising to see that the two popular TV stars have never worked together and they don’t share a history of friendship or any other bonding from outside the house, and yet it appears that they know each other for a very long time.

Hina Khan’s confession came during the nomination task that was shown in Tuesday’s episode. The task had the actress playing the role of a queen while Sidharth Shukla was the leader of the other gang playing thieves. Making the otherwise aggressive task a little quirky, Hina was seen telling all that she has a crush on the ‘leader of the thieves’. Although without saying much, Sid just blushed on it.

Well, on one hand where these two seem to gel so well, Sidharth and Gauahar, on the other hand, were at loggerheads during this task. Hina seemed pretty calm and didn’t say anything against the Bigg Boss 13 winner. She kept smiling and telling all that she was looking forward to spending some time with the leader instead.

We wonder if this is Hina Khan’s strategy to grab all the limelight during her stay in The Bigg Boss 14 house? Well, what do you think about Sidharth Shukla and Hina’s new brewing so-called romance?

