Bigg Boss 14: Sorry Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla Has Found His Type Of ‘Ladki’ In Nikki Tamboli!

Bigg Boss 14 has begun picking up its momentum. Unlike the usual seasons, contestants this time are enthusiastic since Day 1. We have already witnessed Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan as well as the ‘toofani seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan get into a tiff. But what we don’t know is about this hidden sizzling chemistry between Sid and Nikki. It may surely leave Shehnaaz Gill upset.

Every season, we see a sizzling Jodi that grabs all the attention inside the house. Last year, it was Sidharth-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana. Just within a week, this time, Shukla claims that he has found the ‘type of girl’ he wants to marry.

Yes, you heard that right. It was during a fun conversation during yesterday’s episode. Gauahar Khan turns the cupid when she asks Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli what they think about each other. Mind you, Jasmin Bhasin, Sidharth’s friend outside the house is also a spectator.

Gauahar Khan mocks Nikki Tamboli saying Sidharth Shukla was waiting to come back in the season when she enters the house. The former Bigg Boss contestant even doubts if the two know each other beforehand.

To this, Sidharth Shukla answers, “What will she say I am saying we are in love and it is final. She is the girl.” Nikki Tamboli didn’t hold back either when she mentions, “Sidharth is marriage material.”

Adding to the conversation, Jasmin Bhasin asks Nikki if she is sure of her feelings. When the Naagin actress questions what if Tamboli suffers after marriage, Sidharth jumps in again. He questions about why will Tamboli suffer.

Gauahar Khan then asks Sidharth Shukla if Nikki Tamboli has all the qualities he is looking for. “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye,” jokes the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Gauahar being the true self that she is, ends up mocking that ‘aisi ladki’ statement that last year created a lot of stir.

For the unversed, last season saw a war of words between Sidharth and Rashami Desai. During the tiff, Shukla used the term ‘aisi ladki’ which turned into a controversy of its own.

Well, we don’t know about anything else, but we’re sure, Shehnaaz Gill will not be happy hearing all of this.

