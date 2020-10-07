Did Payal Ghosh Just Refer To As Anurag Kashyap As A ‘Vulture’?

Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently levelled MeToo allegation against Anurag Kashyap, has called the filmmaker a vulture without mentioning his name.

Payal had a meeting with National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday regarding her allegation against Anurag Kashyap.

After the meeting, she posted photographs of the meeting on Instagram and Twitter. “I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou,” the actress captioned.

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

On Monday, Payal Ghosh submitted a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and herself.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute took his unverified Twitter account on Monday and shared the letter, which mentions that the accused is “roaming freely” and has not been arrested yet.

