Anurag Kashyap Provides ‘Documentary Proof’ Against Payal Ghosh’s Accusations, OFFICIAL Statement Out!

Anurag Kashyap was recently accused of se*ual misconduct by actress Payal Ghosh, and since then a lot has been happening in this case. Payal requested for Y-security from the government as she thinks this could bring a threat to her life. She also asked the government to initiate a legal step towards this.

Advertisement

Anurag was summoned in the case and was called for questioning on the 1st of October. Even in his earlier statement, he had denied all the allegations made by Payal and yesterday was no similar. Director’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani has released an official statement regarding the same.

Here’s what the statement says: “In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, one Ms. Payal Ghosh has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Mr. Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her. My client presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on 1st October 2020.”

“Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie. Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

Advertisement

“These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August 2013 have been widely publicised by the Complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Anurag Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Mr. Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by Ms. Ghosh in the media. Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR has been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well.”

“Mr. Anurag Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.”

“Mr. Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms. Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail.”

What do you think about both Anurag Kashyap and Payal Ghosh’s sides of the story? Share your thoughts.

Must Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Himesh Reshammiya Offers Two Contestants To Sing In His Upcoming Film



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube