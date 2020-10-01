Anurag Kashyap found himself surrounded by controversy recently when the model turned actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct. It was said that the filmmaker is sent summon by the Mumbai Police. It turns out Kashyap has acknowledged it and has presented himself in front of the police for interrogation. Below are the deets and also pictures.

The summon comes after Payal Ghosh met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari this Tuesday. She met Koshyari alongside Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavle and Advocate Nitin Satpute.

Anurag Kashyap has now presented himself in front of the Mumbai Police after a summon was sent to him. The filmmaker reaches the Versova police station in Mumbai this morning. Check the pictures right below.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct under the #MeToo movement. She also said that the filmmaker forced himself on her. Later in the various interviews she gave, Ghosh claimed that Kashyap said all his female leads are just a call away for him. Payal then filed an FIR against the filmmaker after he dismissed the allegations as false.

As per Latestly, the actor in an interview said, “I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him.” There were also reports that Payal Ghosh was planning to go on a hunger strike if no strict actions were taken against Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag, on the other hand, stands firm and refutes any such claim. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director has also received tremendous support from the female actors he has worked with. From Taapsee Pannu to Richa Chadha, to Kalki Koechlin and Rajshri Deshpande, all stood by Kashyap in the row.

In the statement released by Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer, it was written, “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is said that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent – Priyanka Khimani”.

