Anurag Kashyap Row: Payal Ghosh Asks For Y Security, Just Like Kangana Ranaut

With all the things happening around, Bollywood is going through one of the bad phases. Actress Payal Ghosh recently made some serious allegations of se*ual misconduct on director Anurag Kashyap. Now, she is hoping to get Y security for herself as it was provided to Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier this month Kangana was allotted with Y-plus security when she was returning to Mumbai. Following the confession she made, Payal has requested the same level of security for herself as well.

Payal Ghosh will be meeting the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the same. She has written a letter which she will be submitting to the Governor. The reason stated for the security is threats she could get after confessing her truth.

Advocate Nitin Satpute took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Asso will visit Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat. “

Payal Ghosh had earlier tweeted about how Anurag Kashyap is chilling at his home after all this. She had said, “I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts, and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo.”

Asked what the next legal step would be, Satpute had told IANS: “I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested because the offence is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR, and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response, but we want the police to arrest him.”

“Under POCSO (Protection of Children from Se*ual Offences) we are filing another case on the ground of his involvement in child se*ual abuse. We have seen the video that has surfaced on the internet, where he admits his involvement in child se*ual abuse,” Satpute claimed.

