Vikrant Massey On Intimate Scenes With Bhumi Pednekar: "She Got Rashes On Her Neck Because Of My Beard"

Vikrant Massey is one actor who has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He started off with television and eventually moved to Bollywood and is now a renowned name in the industry. He was recently seen in Netflix’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare opposite Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Vikrant’s performance in the film is yet again receiving a lot of praise from critics as well as his fans.

Vikrant Massey did some intimate scenes with Bhumi Pednekar in the film and talking to Hindustan Times about the same, he revealed that director Alankrita Srivastava knows exactly what she wants from an actor.

“The beauty of working on Alankrita’s sets is that she knows what she wants. As an actor you are hired to enact those things and if you can enhance it then great. My priority is to make sure that the woman on the opposite side is comfortable. There are 7-8 people on sets who are watching you. These are very intimate, private moments, you are entering into someone’s private space,” Vikrant said.

The Mirzapur actor then revealed the only concerned he had while shooting intimate scenes with Bhumi and said, “The only thing I was concerned about was my beard scratching her face. Trim karke I would get close to her, it would happen that she would have rashes on her neck and on her cheeks. So that’s good. Physical comfort was not an issue. These were the little things, which is a great sign.”

Talking about his character Pradeep in the film, Vikrant Massey said, “All of us have been Pradeep in some way or the other, somewhere down the line. I know I have been. I have had a very generic upbringing like any other, regular middle class guy. I believe that in life, not everyone looks at you the same way. Will I say there aren’t people I have hurt in life? That would be wrong. I think I have. For some I might be a great guy, for some I might be the worst guy on earth. There are many people like Pradeep around you. The beauty of it is that they aren’t so on your face but deep inside, there is a Pradeep in everyone, I think.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released on September 18, 2020.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Schools Fan For Sharing Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Rites’ Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube