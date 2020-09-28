Mirzapur ICONIC Dialogues: From Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Izzat Nahi Karte’ To Ali Fazal’s ‘Shuru Majburi Mein Kiye The’

While we eagerly await the release of Mirzapur season 2, revisit some of the most iconic dialogues from the blockbuster season 1 of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma starrer. The show comprises some epic dialogues that have been highly appreciated by viewers. One of the major reasons why Mirzapur became such a big success, besides performances and storyline, is its iconic dialogues.

As we wait for Mirzapur season 2 with bated breath, it’s time to revisit some of the most popular dialogues from season 1 below:

When you start something uninteresting and eventually start enjoying it – “Shuru majboori mein kiye the… Ab maza aa raha hai”- Guddu Pandit

2. When you are afraid to ask some extra pocket money to your dad after already spending ample bucks – “Darr ki yahi dikkat hai, ki kabhi bhi Khatam ho sakta hai”- Kaleen Bhaiya

3. When you want your younger sibling to listen to you – “Izzat nahi karte hain… Darte hain sab”- Kaleen Bhaiya

4. When a frenemy tries to become a friend and you see through their agenda – “Ab chahe saanp aake ghar mein dosti karle… Rehta toh Zehreela hi hai na” – Guddu Pandit

5. When your parents finally see you listening to them and working out – “Ye jo banmanus jaisa sharir bana rahe hain na, ye ekdum match karta hai” – Guddu Pandit

6. When your younger sibling tries to show off that extra serving of dessert at the table – “Tumhare Paas hai hi kya jo kheech le”- Kaalen Bhaiya

Mirzapur season 2 will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi. The new entrants in the show are Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy, Yaara), Isha Talwar (Kaamyaab, Kaalakaandi) and Priyanshu Painyuli (Extraction, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero).

Mirzapur season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

