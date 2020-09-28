Dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was in the headlines a few weeks back as one of the judges, Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19. As much as fans were disappointed about the actress being replaced, the fact that Nora Fatehi stepped in her shoes calmed everyone. Yea! There cannot be any replacement of Malaika, but still, the Moroccan beauty was a good choice. She shares the judging panel with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Well, the reality show is grabbing eyeballs again but this time, not for any good reason. Apart from the excellent dancing in the show, Nora’s sizzling chemistry with Terence Lewis is also loved by fans endlessly. But, the ace choreographer seems to be in a little bit of trouble due to this camaraderie.

For the past few days, a video of Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi has been going viral. The clip seems to be from an early episode when Nora had replaced Malaika. The viral snippet sees Terence touching Nora. Bad camera angle or the internet’s overactive imagination? Could be either.

Poor Terence is being slammed by netizens for touching Nora’s b*tt. A user wrote, “Has Nora Fatehi said anything on what clearly is a bad touch by Terence Lewis? Did Urvashi Rautela spoke against Boney Kapoor? To be in the industry, everyone has to compromise. Some even have to call people who do casting couch as Biggest Feminists.” While another wrote, “What the hell This is Gross Can somebody ask him for an explanation… It clearly looks intentional.”

Another user slammed Terence Lewis and said, “This creep is Terence Lewis He is doing this on stage to a known face… No, It’s not a slip of hand.! Where are those Bollywood Feminists who mocked Sunil Gavaskar.? Can Anushka Sharma say something about this.? #SushantEarthDay #BollywoodDrugShame.”

Check out some of the fan tweets below:

While the video is going viral and how we wonder how Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi would react to it. Fans are clearly pissed with whatever they saw, and they want to hear it from Nora. What do you think about this incident?

Must Read: Ajay Devgn To Play A Negative Role In Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film With YRF?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube