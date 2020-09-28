Actor Payal Ghosh was all over the headlines last week when she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Later we also saw her filing a complaint against the Gangs Of Wasseypur director with the Mumbai police. Now as per the latest reports, the actor is planning to go on a hunger strike if there is no strict action taken against Kashyap. Below are all the details about the same.

A quick recap, Payal accused Anurag of sexual misconduct and said that he forced himself on her. She also went on to say that Anurag had then said all his actresses were a call away for him. Later, we Kashyap dismissing all this claim and calling them false. Many actresses who have worked with the filmmaker came ahead and supported him in his fight.

Now as per an interview given to Republic Bharat, Payal Ghosh has claimed that the police has called her for investigation while Anurag Kashyap is sitting home. She said that the Mumbai police had filed an FIR against Kashyap almost a week ago there aren’t any arrests yet.

Payal Ghosh approached the Versova police station on Sunday to demand quick actions. She also revealed that the police has promised to help her and take necessary measures in the case. Payal is even planning to go on a hunger strike if there is no action taken.

Accusing Anurag Kashyap under the #MeToo movement, Ghosh wrote, “anuragkashyap722 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Payal Ghosh’s tweet after filing case against Anurag Kashyap read, “I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo”.

Meanwhile, Kashyap who has denied all the allegations has found support in many of his friends including Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Rajshri Deshpande, Saiyami Kher, Huma Qureshi and others.

