Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner and the buzz is massive. As revealed by Salman Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu was the first confirmed contestant of the show. But who else is a part of this season? Fans are excited and the speculations won’t stop. The latest ones to grab the headlines are Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina and Abhinav are both popular names on Television. The former has been a part of some reputed shows like Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Vivian Dsena. Chotti Bahu, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Saas Bina Sasural are some of her other past projects. Shukla, on the other hand, is no less. He was recently seen in Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Just not that, Abhinav Shukla has done multiple reality shows in the past. Star Plus’ Survivor India (2012) was another one. Now, if rumours are to be believed – Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav are all set to enter Bigg Boss 14. Yes, you heard that right. The couple would be seen together participating in the show and have reportedly even given their nods to the makers.

Rubina Dilaik’s association with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss goes long in history. She has appeared on the show multiple times for promotions of her TV shows. We even saw her performing with BFF Shristy Rode during the latter’s entry on the premiere day. Now, it will be exciting to see how the actress performs.

Given the massive fan base, Rubina will enjoy votes in huge amount. However, that isn’t the only thing required to turn into a winner. Whether Dilaik ends up giving masala content to the viewers or not, is something only time will tell.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik married in June 2018. The couple had been together for almost 4 years prior to that.

Meanwhile, a lot of other celebrity names have popped up previously. Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Pandey, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani are some others who will enter Bigg Boss 14 this season.

