Neena Gupta Felt ‘Awkward’ Telling Daughter Masaba She Wanted To Get Married!

Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. She is a part of back to back successful projects. The actress will be seen next in Ranveer Singh’s ’83. Neena recently created a lot of noise over daughter Masaba Gupta’s Netflix film, Masaba Masaba.

During the 1980s, the Badhaai Ho actress was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer, Vivian Richards. They even welcomed Masaba out of wedlock. Neena was the single parent and went through her share of ups and downs while raising her baby girl.

Neena Gupta has opened up about the time she decided to get married to Vivek Mehra. The first question that daughter Masaba asked her was why she wanted to get hitched. It was then that the actress opened up how difficult life was in our society without marriage.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Neena Gupta said, “Vivek and I were going around for 8/10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don’t get respect.”

About Masaba Gupta’s reaction to it, “Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother’s happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that,” said Neena.

The actress also opened up Masaba’s separation with Madhu Mantena. “I was very affected. But I have overcome. I am okay now. Okay toh hona hi padhega na? Kya karungi? Life has to move on. As for the second part of your question, marriages are crumbling because women have started earning,” said Neena Gupta.

Albeit, we’re glad that both Neena and Masaba made the choices they felt were right. The mother-daughter duo looks really happy in their lives. What more could one ask for? More power to them!

