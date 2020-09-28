Erica Fernandes On Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Abrupt End: “What Worked 20 Years Ago…”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay created a huge buzz when it initially went on air. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ chemistry was the talking point of the show. The on-screen couple were even multiple times linked in real life, because of it all. However, unfortunately, KZK is now going off-air.

While there has been no official news made by Ekta Kapoor yet, Kasautii is going off-air on 3rd October. The entire cast including Parth, Erica, Karan Patel to Shubhaavi Choksey has already shot for their endings. Furthermore, they have even spoken about it with various media portals.

Now, Erica Fernandes who plays the role of Prerna Sharma is opening about the abrupt ending. She says that she isn’t disappointed with Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s abrupt end. Erica has a positive outlook towards it all. Furthermore, she is also speaking about comparisons with KZK 1 led by Shweta Tiwari.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Erica Fernandes began, “Every good thing comes to an end, and daily soaps are no different. In order to make way for a new show, the older show has to come to an end.

When asked if she was disappointed, Erica answered, “Not at all. Actually, an actor has no say in whether the show will run for years or come to an end all of a sudden. We are actors and cannot control the storyline, which is the prerogative of the makers and channels.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the original ft. Shweta Tiwari was a huge success. The same didn’t happen for the sequel starring Parth Samthaan and Erica.

“It’s not necessary that what worked 20 years ago, will receive similar attention and fame today. Back then, the audiences were different, but viewers have evolved over the years. Similarly, the script and content of daily soaps have evolved and there’s no set formula that works every time,” she said.

Must Read: World Tourism Day: From Siddharth Nigam & Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Celebs Miss Traveling!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube