Aahana Kumra Says The Story Of 'Rules Of The Game' Is Relatable & The Reason Is Interesting!

Actress Ahana Kumra, who made her acting debut on the small screen in Yudh co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to feature in the upcoming digital film, Rules Of The Game. This film, also starring Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anindita Bose, features Aahana Kumra as the female protagonist.

In a recent chat, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ actress opened up about her character in the film (that is part of the ZEE5 series Forbidden Love) and said it is unusual and has brought out the crazy streak in her.

Aahana Kumra told IANS, “The character I played in the film had no reference point for me because I am not married. Also, not often are such characters and equations between couples explored in films. We mostly explore what happens till (the point of) marriage and the couple lives ‘happily ever after’. This story explores what happens after that phase.”

Sharing her experience of working with the director, who is known by his nickname Tony in film circuits, Ahana Kumra said: “Honestly, Toni da brought out the crazy in me during the shoot. This couple is doing role play. They are trying to create the spark in their sex life as they have been married for a long time. The story is relatable because in the last five months of lockdown couples either got pregnant or divorced. I mean, two extremes — a series of discoveries happen to couples! I am saying from my surrounding and friends.”

Since the start of the lockdown, many celebrities have announced their pregnancies like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Game Of Throne fame actor Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie and many more. Supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed her child with Zayn Malik recently.

Rules Of The Game is part of the Zee5 series Forbidden Love. This Ahana Kumra starrer is written by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

