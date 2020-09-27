National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song, Bambai main ka ba, admits he is not a singer but says that he has an understanding of music thanks to his theatre training.

Manoj’s rap song, which spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country, has been appreciated, and its release on September 9, it has garnered over 5,878,983 views.

Does he plan to come up with more numbers? “I don’t know. (Filmmaker) Anubhav Sinha (who directed the video of the rap song) keeps telling me that I am coming back to you with another one. I am not a singer first of all, forget trained or untrained. I am not a singer. Yes, I am a good listener to good singing,” Manoj told IANS.

“I understand what good singing is all about. I was a theatre actor for many many years, and in theatre, it becomes compulsory at least to be in sur and in rhythm,” he added.

Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj Bajpayee had previously told IANS: “It’s very unique rapping because it’s in a native language. Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri and that too about something that is prevalent.”

The actor, who joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the number, says the migrant issue is something that is not the product of today.

“The migrant problem has been there all this time. People leaving their houses and going to big cities in search of life — this problem has always been there and that’s why people are loving the song. These factors are working and it came together very well,” he said.

