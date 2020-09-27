Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Enjoys A ‘Pawfect’ Playtime

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has shared a new Instagram video, where she is seen playing with rescued stray puppies.

“Playtime with my cute, little RESCUED babies .. .. one of them just survived a major surgery (white & brown one) after getting its stomach ripped by another dog … Thus getting a little extra attention for being a warrior,” Munmun Dutta wrote.

The actress is known for her role of Babitaji in the popular sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”. The series is one of India’s longest-running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008.

Before this, she took to Instagram where she shared a sizzling photograph of herself. In the image, she is seen wearing a beautiful blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. “Dress up, not down,” Munmun Dutta captioned the image.

Recently, Taarak Mehta star Dilip posted six photographs and divided his message into bullet points to understand the story behind those visuals. In a very articulate and emotional manner, Dilip has reminisced his journey in the post. This was made on the occasion of the show completing 3000 episodes.

