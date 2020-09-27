Post Chasing Deepika Padukone’s Car, Mumbai Police WARNS Media Personnel About Ambushing Celebs Rashly

All eyes are glued to the happenings around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Saturday saw the highest level of media commotion in the city as three A list actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor appeared for their NCB quote. Now as per the latest report, the Mumbai Police has warned the media personnel, that if vehicles are found chasing celebs in a rash manner, strict action will be taken against them.

Yes, the Mumbai Police after observing the happenings on Saturday, has warned the media and also advised them to not risk their and other lives in the quest for news. If found, strict actions are planned for the culprits.

For the unversed, yesterday Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for their alleged connection with the drugs angle. When the actors moved out to reach the NCB office from their respective homes, the media photographers were seen chasing their cars rashly to get exclusive pictures and video footages.

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor managed to get through the peak and reached the NCB office with any complication. But for Sara Ali Khan, the media entourage following reached close. Deepika was followed when she left the NCB office. Looking at all this, the Mumbai Police issued a warning.

As per an Indian Express report, Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I), said that if media personnel are found following celeb vehicle, their vehicle will be seized. The department also plans to take strict actions against the driver.

The warning did turn out to be useful when Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were not chased later in the day. Deepika Padukone’s interrogation happened before the other two.

Talking about the interrogation, Deepika has accepted that the chats were between her and manager Karishma Prakash. The actor has denied consuming drugs. On the other hand, Shraddha and Sara have denied taking drugs but have confessed that Sushant Singh Rajput did consume them.

For more updates, Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Slams Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor: “As If They Haven’t Done Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube