Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone At The NCB Office – Pics & Video!

All eyes are glued to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case today, as three leading ladies of Bollywood are all set for their NCB probe. As we speak, Deepika Padukone has arrived at the NCB office some time ago. Her probe is scheduled for today, and the bureau officials will be questioning her for her alleged involvement in drug procurement and consumption. Read on to know more and don’t miss the pictures.

The NCB summoned Deepika on Wednesday. The Chhapaak actor acknowledged the summon on Thursday and was called for questioning today. Padukone has especially flew down to Mumbai from Goa, where she was shooting for her next project with Shakun Batra.

9:45 AM: Deepika Padukone Reached NCB Guest House In Colaba, Mumbai For her questioning in the drug case.

11:00 AM: Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB Office. Karishma has already been grilled by the agency yeterday as well.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone’s name came ahead in the probe during talent manager Jaya Saha’s interrogation. The Narcotics Control Bureau retrieved chats of people with initials D and K. Later it was alleged that the D in the chats is Deepika Padukone, and K is her manager Karishma Prakash.

In the screenshots that went viral, D is seen asking K for ‘maal’. He/She is further making it clear that they need hash and not weed. The chats date back to October 2017; this is also the same time Deepika Padukone hosted a party at Mumbai’s high-end restaurant Koko. The pictures from the same were all over the internet. The part also had Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra amongst others in attendance.

Deepika Padukone has now arrived at Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba, from where the NCB is operating. She was seen accompanied by her bodyguard and a lady police officer. The pictures are right below:

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s questioning, it was said that Ranveer Singh has requested the NCB to allow him to be there during her probe. He gave the reason that she sometimes gets panic attacks and he wants to be there if in case. Later, it was reported that the NCB officials have denied getting any such request from Singh.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to present themselves in front of the NCB today. Rakul Preet Singh was summoned yesterday, and the actor was questioned in the same case.

