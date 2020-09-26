The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned today Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in relation to the Bollywood drug nexus case today. While Deepika Padukone has arrived at the NCB guest house, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have appeared at the NCB headquarters at Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend was arrested by the NCB on the ground of procuring and consuming drugs. The Jalebi actress’ interrogation has lead to many more names from the industry being dragged into the case. From sending summons to making an arrest, a lot has been happening.

As per a video we received, Sara Ali Khan left her house a while ago for the NCB headquarters adhering to the summon she received by the bureau.

The actress has now arrived for questioning.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, KWAN manager Jaya Saha and actress Rakul Preet Singh too were questioned by the agency. During her interrogation, Jaya spoke of alleged drug chats with Shraddha Kapoor, and hence the Baaghi actress was summoned.

Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by NCB after Jaya exposed her chats with her and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash about drugs. During the interrogation, Rakul confessed to keeping the drugs at her place for Rhea’s personal use and that she didn’t keep it for her consumption. A source close to Republic TV claimed that “Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers.”

Talking about Deepika Padukone being questioned in this case, the actress’ name popped up after her alleged chats with Karishma and Jaya Saha came to light and went viral on social media. According to a report on India Today, the NCB had revealed that Deepika was the WhatsApp group admin for drugs chat.

The entire Bollywood drug nexus case in the limelight while the CBI began investigating the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence.

