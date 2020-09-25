Deepika Padukone Was The Admin Of A Drug Group On WhatsApp - EXPLOSIVE Details!

Earlier today, we saw Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash making their way to NCB’s guest house. They grilled Aiyaary actress for almost 4 hours and she has finally left the place like a while ago.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has caused a stir in the nation and authorities like CBI, NCB and ED has been involved in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor and boyfriend Sushant and during her interrogation, with NCB she has confessed names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor of being involved in the Bollywood drug nexus. Apparently, Deepika Padukone’s chat with manager Karishma Prakash also got leaked where they were talking about banned drugs.

On to the latest developments, according to India Today, NCB has revealed that Deepika was the WhatsApp group admin for drugs chat and Karishma and Jaya Saha happened to be the part of the group too.

Meanwhile, Rakul has reached her home and confessed to NCB that she has only kept the drugs at her place for Rhea Chakraborty’s use and has never consumed it.

Although the Aiyaary actress confessed of talking about drugs with Rhea over chats but emphasized that she has never consumed it but only kept it at home for the Jalebi actress.

Rakul and Karishma sat face to face and confronted each other during the interrogation. They were shown chats of Jaya Saha who already confessed about their involvement in the drug nexus during her interrogation.

According to the reports, some senior member at Dharma Productions is also involved in the Bollywood drug nexus and earlier today we saw Anubhav Chopra of the same appearing at the NCB guest house.

NCB has found out a list of around 50 names including Bollywood actors, actresses, directors and producers involved in the drug nexus.

