The biggest news of the week happens to be NCB summoning Deepika Padukone for questioning in the drugs angle. Later it was found that Ranveer Singh has requested the agency to allow him to be present during Deepika’s questioning. But as per the latest reports, NCB has denied the claims of Ranveer approaching them. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Deepika flew down to Mumbai from Goa last night accompanied by Ranveer. It was said that the actor will be presenting herself today but turned out that her probe is scheduled for Saturday, which is tomorrow.

Earlier it was said that Ranveer Singh had written a letter to the Narcotics Control Bureau, requesting them to allow him during Deepika Padukone’s probe. As per reports, Ranveer said that Deepika might have a panic attack during the questioning and he wishes to be by her side if in case.

Dismissing the claim now is an NCB official as per a Latestly report. Ranveer Singh has not submitted any such letter to the NCB. “There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika Padukone. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation” said NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra.

Deepika Padukone’s name came into the pictures from the chats retrieved by NCB while probing Jaya Saha. The screenshots that went viral has people with initials K and D talking to each other about hash. It was alleged that the D in the chats is Deepika. In the picture, D was seen asking K for Hash. She/He was clear that they want hash and not weed.

Alongside Deepika Padukone, NCB has also sent summons to Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. The latter is being probed by the agency today. Sara and Shraddha are under the radar for their alleged parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s island farmhouse. It was said that the parties involved drugs.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Gives It Back To Sunil Gavaskar For His Distasteful Comments, Asks For Explanation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube