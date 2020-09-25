Ranveer Singh Requests NCB To Allow Him To Be Present During Deepika Padukone’s Questioning?

A storm has been created ever since Deepika Padukone’s name in the NCB probe popped up. The on-going investigation is related to drug links in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Apart from DP, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh are some other under the scanner. In the latest development, actor Ranveer Singh has come under his wife’s rescue.

For the unversed, Deepika was sent a summon by the NCB earlier this week. The actress was in Goa shooting alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s next. She returned to Mumbai yesterday via a private plane. Ranveer accompanied her during the journey too.

As per a report by Peeping Moon, Ranveer Singh has sent an official request to the investigating officials. The Simmba actor wants to be present during Deepika Padukone‘s investigation. The plea mentions that his wife suffers from anxiety.

Owing to the same, it is possible for Deepika Padukone for face panic attacks amid the investigation. So, even though he knows that he cannot be present in the inquiry; Ranveer Singh at least wants to ensure that he is present at the building. So, if anything goes wrong, he is beside his wife.

Deepika’s depression journey hasn’t been hidden from the world. The actress opened up about her tough times in a rare confession back in 2015. She mentioned how there were times when she would wake up and feel unworthy or keep crying without reason. She also owns a Live Love Laugh Foundation to help others suffering from the illness.

Soon after Deepika’s name popped up, she was massively trolled all over social media. Many claimed that it was drug consumption that caused the sickness she terms depression.

Amongst others is actress Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again mocked Padukone’s ‘Repeat After Me’ campaign during Sushant Singh Rajput case as well.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was earlier supposed to mark her presence at the NCB office today. However, now, she has been asked to do the same tomorrow, i.e., 26th September (Saturday).

Rakul Preet Singh will be grilled by the officials today. Sara Ali Khan, as well as Shraddha Kapoor too, has been summoned tomorrow.

Do you think Ranveer Singh should be allowed to be present during Deepika’s investigation? Share your views in the comment section below.

