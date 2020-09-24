The Kapil Sharma Show: Mahabharat Actors Turn The Table By Trolling The Host HILARIOUSLY!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the best shows on Indian television. The show always makes us meet some unconventional guests so that we get to know them better along with our dose of laughter. As Koimoi already told you on Monday that this week, the Kapil Sharma team is shooting with B. R. Chopra’s iconic mythological show Mahabharat actors namely Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan.

The show aired in 1988 and recently during the lockdown phase had a rerun on DD Bharati and Colors. Sony TV has recently dropped a clip from the show from the episode. Read the article to know more.

Earlier today, the ace comedian took to his social media and shared a quirky Before and After photo of Mahabharat actors. Kapil captioned it, “#mahabharat in #tkss #thekapilsharmashow this weekend” Have a look at the comedian’s post here.

Sony TV also took to social media to increase our excitement about The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest episode. Uploading a clip from the episode, Sony TV captioned, “Jis aetihaasik show ka karte the sabhi intezaar, uss show yaani Mahabharat ke kirdaar aa rahein hai iss baar, banke humare special guests #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sunday raat 9:30 baje. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh @nitishbharadwaj.krishna @imgajji @impuneetissar #FirozKhan @gufi.paintal @renurchopra” Have a look at the post here.

As you can see in the clip, all Mahabharat are seen in a very fun mood. Needless to say, this week’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to break TRP records. What’s your opinion? Do let us know via comments.

