It’s always fun to go back in time and reminisce on some fond memories. And that’s precise what actress Renuka Shahane did while on yesterday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. From sharing how she met husband Ashutosh Rana to a fun moment with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Circus.

Real-life husband-wife Renuka and Ashutosh graced the show with the presence and got candid about how they met, got married and more. Read it all here.

While in conversation with Kapil Sharma, Ashutosh Rana revealed that he met Renuka Shahane through Rajeshwari Sachdev at a preview of Hansal Mehta’s Jayate. He said that he took Rajeshwari and Tejaswini Kolhapure for the preview and there he got to know that the actress was goof friends with Renuka.

Ashutosh Rana also added that he took Renuka Shahane’s number from director Ravi Rai, to wish her on Dussehra. Talking more about this incident, he said that he left a message fon her answering machine but refrained from leaving his contact number in hopes that if she wants to talk to him, she would also try and find his number. He said he received a message from his sister that Renuka had called and had thanked him for Dusshera wishes. Isn’t that super sweet!

Ashutosh also revealed that he proposed to Renuka through poetry. The actor loves poetry, while the actress loves prose. When he read her this loved filled poetry, Ashutosh was shooting in Hyderabad and Renuka in Goa. Hearing the poetry, Renuka replied- she loves him, but Ashutosh told her, “Aap laut kar aaiye fir iss vishay par or baat karenge.”

While talking about her early years in the industry, Renuka shared a fun moment from the sets of Circus also starring Shah Rukh Khan. She narrated an incident where Aziz Mirza told her to read books to improve her Hindi dialect. She added that Aziz also told Khan to do the same as he sounded more of Punjabi. She said that due to his nervousness, Shah Rukh said, ‘Mein Anaar Hu.’ You aren’t SRK, and even if you were, we still love you.

Must Read: Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda’s PLUSH Bungalow Is The House Of Your Dreams, See PICS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube