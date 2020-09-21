Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most successful stars in the Tollywood industry. He has done some incredible work in Telugu cinema including films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and NOTA.

Last year, the Arjun Reddy star got himself a new house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and shifted there with his entire family. He has shared pictures of the same on his Instagram account.

We all know that celebrity houses are plush, huge and looks like a dream come true. After all one works so hard in life to fulfil all that they dream of, isn’t it? Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda’s house speaks nothing short of royalty.

Take a look at his Hyderabad abode:

Open terrace with friends is a REAL thing where you can just sit and chill with them for hours without having to worry about parents calling you again and again and asking about your whereabouts. And amid the pandemic, Vijay’s terrace seems like a fun place to hang out.

Look at Storm sitting in his dadda’s lap and chillin like a villain. Also don’t miss the traditional flower hangings at the door.

Okay, we are just confused about where to look. Vijay. The Pet. Or the serene background in the picture? Our heart is melting.

These boys are having the best times of their lives amid the pandemic at home. Enjoying each other’s company, what better can you ask for?

That’s one lovely picture of senior Deverakonda with junior Deverakonda.

That’s one lovely space to chill with your company and also accompany her in the kitchen meanwhile.

That family portrait of Deverakonda’s is EVERYTHING.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will soon resume shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s next opposite Ananya Panday. It going to be his Bollywood debut and the film is tentatively titled ‘Fighter’.

