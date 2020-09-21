Koimoi told you that Karan Johar was spotted at Mumbai airport with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Roohi-Yash last week. It was reported that the filmmaker was all set to fly for Goa. The filmmaker was seen wearing a leopard print camo jacket and a black mask owing to the pandemic of coronavirus. The mask read a quirky slogan, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close.” Now, as per the latest report, Karan is staying at his friends Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s palatial bungalow. Yes, you have read it right. Read the article to know more.

We already know that Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are great friends. KJo is also the producer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Sooryavanshi‘ which was supposed to release in March this year but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A report in Mid-Day suggests that Karan Johar is currently staying at Akki’s Portuguese-style, beach-front bungalow while the actor is shooting in Scotland for ‘Bell Bottom.’ Reports also suggest that Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nitara also accompanied him to Scotland.

According to TOI, Bell Bottom producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor, and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers – the man is pure gold.”

Jackky Bhagnani added, “Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

On the work front, Karan Johar has recently announced his new project. It is a picture book for children which is titled as “The Big Thoughts of Little Luv”.

