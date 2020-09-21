Director Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extending support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who currently faces sexual harassment allegations from upcoming actress Payal Ghosh.

“The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now,” Varma tweeted on Monday.

The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 21, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet comes at a time Anurag Kashyap has been named in #metoo allegation by “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh.

Ever since Payal levelled her charges, Anurag Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

Kalki Koechlin took to her Instagram defended her former husband Anurag Kashyap in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Dear Anurag, Don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

In her post, she further added, “This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex-wife (sic).”

Must Read: Salman Khan VS John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2 VS Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Why The Clash Will Be MASSIVE?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube