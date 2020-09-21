Bollywood celebrities always appear to be fit and fine on screen, but that is not the true story in real life. Traditionally, religious myths and misconceptions have dominated our thinking process but it is time to take a look at the awareness of these disorders and their symptoms. We have come a long way where women feel free to share about menstruation problems and this has happened only because of Indian celebrities who have a huge impact on people, and are coming forward to break the taboo.

Below is a list of celebrities who are changing the thought process of people by their impactful campaigns:

Shruti Hassan -South Superstar Shruti Hassan who has shared her struggles with PCOS earlier as well and revealed that she suffers from dysmenorrhea and got lip fillers recently joined hands with OZiva, India’s leading Clean, Plant-based nutrition brand to drive #MyPCOSStory movement to spread awareness about PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It is high time that we, women, open up and speak about PCOS and the issues that come with it. The lack of awareness and stigma around it makes it very difficult for women to get the support and guidance they need to control the condition. OZiva’s #MyPCOSStory movement is a wonderful initiative towards creating a platform for women with PCOS.

Radhika Apte – Actor Radhika Apte who is very vocal on social issues recently shot for an ad for Nobel Hygiene Rio for sanitary pads and has dared to show menstrual blood the way it is – in red. For her, she has always been vocal and outspoken about menstruation. The Padman actress has always been bold and shied away from owing the truths to femininity.

Akshay Kumar – Actor Akshay Kumar has also been vocal about a lot of social concerns in our country through his movies and otherwise. Now, with the cause ‘periods are normal, he also promoted and increased awareness about periods and pads through his movie Padman which released in 2018. He had also undertaken an initiative of introducing 60 sanitary napkins vending machines in Maharashtra along with Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray last year.

Tahira Kashyap – After fighting breast cancer herself, she has taken to spread as much awareness as possible through her experiences. She has not been shying away from talking about her journey and the importance of early detection. Tahira Kashyap has motivated a lot of women to be more aware of the condition and get early testing done. Also, by sharing being open about the side effects, she has taught women to embrace what comes with it.

