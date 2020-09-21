Since the lockdown began, we have been enjoying fresh content, in terms of films and series, on OTT platforms. And now, in the tenth month of the year, Amazon Prime Video is treating you to some more exciting and much-awaited content. Read on to know what is releasing when on the streaming platform here.

Sitting at home- for half a year now – has been boring to the core. Now with lockdown restriction easing a bit, make a movie night date or a series binge-watching weekend plan with your friends.

From Mirzapur 2 to The Family Man 2, read on to know which film and series are hitting Amazon Prime Video next month.

Evil Eye – October 13

This web film is jointly produced by Priyanka Chopra and American film producer Jason Blum. The horror-thriller is based on an audio play by Madhuri Shekar and is helmed by Rajeev Dassani and Elan. The film stars Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati and Sarita Choudhari in lead roles. The web-film will release on October 13, 2020.

Mirzapur 2 – October 23

Who isn’t excited for the second season of Mirzapur? The crime thriller, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal, Mirzapur 2 revolves around the criminal activities being carried out by the dons of the district. This much-awaited show also features Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The show will release on October 23, 2020.

The Family Man 2

Another sequel we are awaiting is undoubtedly the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2. Season 2, which is created by Raj and DK, is highly anticipated among fans. While there is no confirmation on the release date yet, it is expected to come out soon. The makers shared a small glimpse into season 2 on the first anniversary of the show’s maiden season.

Soorarai Pottru

There is no confirmed announcement by the streaming platform yet. But, as per a report on News Minute, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for this Suriya starrer for a staggering ₹30-45 crore. This Tamil film named is directed by Sidha Kongara and produced by 2D Entertainment. It revolves around Captain GR Gopinath, founded Air Deccan – India’s first low-cost headline.

Which show/film are you waiting for the most? Let us know in the comments below.

