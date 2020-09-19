Fans are eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 2. After the massive success of season 1, the fan following of Amazon Prime series grew with time. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and others, people are counting days until season 2 premieres.

But what about the star cast? Are they excited or nervous, seeing the enormous excitement and craze among the fans for the upcoming season? Koimoi spoke to Harshita Gaur about the same. We asked the actress what’s her state of mind along with Pankaj Tripathi and others.

The Mirzapur 2 actress said, “Well, it does excite me and also makes me nervous. Of course, they’ve seen me in season 1, but in season 2, my character has more to offer. Hence, about feedback, I don’t know if there will be criticism or people will love it. I can just hope that people like it. So yes, there’s nervousness and excitement as well.”

About Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s state of mind regarding Mirzapur 2’s release, Harshita Gaur said, “I don’t think Pankaj ji can be nervous at this stage. He’s such a great actor. His ease and flow can be seen in every series of every film that he does. He must be really excited but I don’t think he must be nervous, he’s surely not.”

The actress added, “Ali is like a kid in a large body. That’s what we call him, especially, Shweta Tripathi. I think he must also be very nervous because he’s really killed it in this season as well. So he’s also probably more nervous and excited.”

Well, just like the star cast, even fans are excited and nervous to watch the show and see what happens to their favourite characters. Mirzapur 2 will release on October 23 on Amazon Prime.

Are you excited to watch season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

