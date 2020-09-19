Dheeraj Dhoopar EXCLUSIVE On Kundali Bhagya Beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Others On TRP Charts!

When pandemic happened in India which led to lockdown in March, TV and film shoots were stopped midway. A lot of top daily soaps had to telecast old episode for three months, while some decided to play popular 90s shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and others. In June end, the shootings resumed, and the audience got to see fresh episodes from July. While makers were worried if the audience is ready to accept new episodes as three months is a long time, Kundali Bhagya emerged out as people’s favourite. For over a month, this Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer is ranking at the top on the TRP charts.

What’s impressive is the show which is three years old has left behind several long-running shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and others. These long-running shows have been the audience’s favourite, and hence, they have lasted so much and are still successful. It’s quite an outstanding achievement for the makers and star cast of KB to see their show not budging away from the number 1 spot.

Koimoi spoke to Dheeraj Dhoopar about his show topping the TRP charts and changes in shooting procedure amid the pandemic. The actor sounded quite elated while answering the question. He said, “Every day, I thank god for Kundali Bhagya. I feel blessed and delighted that people accepted us after lockdown as well. People were waiting for us to come back on screen. The show is number 1 on the TRP charts, it is doing well and so are all the characters. Especially my character Karan Luthra, he’s become so big. I get a lot of messages daily from around the world. People love him.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar added, “You know our show is doing very well in all the countries. We are number one in almost all the continents. I am thrilled that Kundali Bhagya has become such a huge success.”

The show is a love story and has romantic scenes between his and Shraddha Arya’s character. So amid the pandemic, has anything changed in the shooting procedure compare to normalcy before? Dheeraj answered, ” There is obviously difference; everyone is cautious, and people around are wearing masks. We are using a lot of sanitisers. When it comes to romantic scenes, see, we are friends also. We know the other person is also taking safety measures and precautions. So we are sure about it and production is taking care of us too.”

The Kundali Bhagya actor added, “We are not really worried about these things. But definitely, in the back of our mind, we know there’s pandemic. But while performing, between action and the cut, we are not thinking much about it. We are just focused on the scenes.”

