It's OFFICIAL! Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Dating, Deets Inside

Here is a piece of fantastic news for Gauahar Khan‘s fans. The actress has finally found love. Yes, you have read it right! Reports claimed that Gauahar is dating Zaid Darbar and Zaid’s father, Ismail Darbar has now confirmed the news. Do you want to know more about their mushy romance? Read the article for the details.

In a recent interview, Ismail Darbar opened up on how Zaid is very much fond of Gauahar and called up his step-mother Ayesha to share the news with her.

Ismail Darbar told TOI that Zaid called her current wife Ayesha and was praising Gauahar Khan. He said, “Bahut tareef kar raha tha Gauahar ki.”

He also said that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have their wishes. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him,” he said.

Ismail Darbar added, “I hate to be a fake. In fact, I don’t even know how to fake it. Let me tell you straight up. I married for the second time and I am not on great terms with my first wife (Farzana, Zaid’s mother). If we were great with each other, why would we have separated and I gone on to marry someone else? The kids didn’t intervene in my personal life even then, nor do they do so now. I have 4 kids from my first wife and 1 from the second. I am very attached to all my children.”

