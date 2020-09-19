Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Isn't The Longest Running Indian Show As Per Episode Count!

It’s a new day and we’re here with one more interesting fact about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier, we enlighten our users about show entering Guinness World Records in 2016 for being the longest-running sitcom. But if talk about all genres is the sitcom really holding the number one spot? Let’s find out.

It might sound surprising that not any other but it’s the Indian television show which beats Taarak Mehta to grab the first spot. Yes, here we are talking about the longest-running show ever as per episode count. Wondering, which show is taking the cake away? Well, let us give one hint- it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

We are talking about Star Plus’ soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, it’s the longest-running television show ever, as per episode count. As of now, 3203 episodes, on the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 2996 episodes. Interestingly, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer premiered a bit late than the sitcom. Initially, the show was led by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went on air on 28th July 2008, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai kickstarted from 12th January 2009.

Now, isn’t that an interesting fact?

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles, we spoke of the social media influence of Tapu Sena’s members. By influence we mean, we took a look at the followers’ count of Raj Anadkat, Palak Sidhwani, Samay Shah, Azhar Shaikh and Kush Shah.

Firstly speaking about Palak Sidhwani, our beloved Sonu has 383k followers on Instagram. Now, that’s the number she has earned in her short stint since 2019, which is highly impressive. Speaking of our Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat possess 752k followers on Instagram. Samay Shah aka Gogi has a followers’ count of 117k and Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku has 115k followers. Mentioning about Kush Shah aka Goli, the actor isn’t officially available on Instagram.

