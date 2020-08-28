We have a piece of good news for all the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fans. We all know that recently, Star Plus’ one of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘s shoot had come to a halt. Actors like Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chittnis, Samir Onkar with a few crew members were found to be COVID 19 positive.

All the actors, including the lead pair Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, were tested post that. Thankfully, everyone’s favourite Naira and Kartik were found to be COVID 19 negative.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shivangi and Mohsin have resumed shoot on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A source informs, “As soon as it was known that a few members were tested positive, the entire set was sanitized yet again, and necessary tests were conducted.”

The source further added, “After giving three rest days to the other cast, Shivangi and Mohsin were called today where they will shoot their parts. The show will shift focus on Kaira moments and Keerti for the coming weeks as Sachin Tyagi will be unavailable to shoot for a few days.”

Previously, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi had also released an official statement. That statement informed all of us about Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar being COVID-19 positive. It was also mentioned that all these 3 actors were asymptomatic, and are now in-home quarantine.

Well, we think that shifting the main focus of the show to Kaira moments is a bonus for all Shivangi and Mohsin fans. And we know that all the rest of the actors are going to bounce back soon.

