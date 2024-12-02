Hina Khan is a huge name in the entertainment industry in India. There would be hardly any household that did not watch her chart-topping TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was reportedly her acting debut, and she was shot to fame after that. After receiving several accolades and loads of love from the viewers, she parted ways with the show. After Hina, Shivangi Joshi became the show’s female lead. The actress is known for her bold personality and does not hesitate to take a stand. For example, she blasted a media outlet for comparing her with another popular television actress.

Hina is an exceptional actress who has won Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards for her performances. She became a household name for playing Akshara Maheshwari Singhania. After leaving the popular show, she appeared in reality television shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina proved her versatility as she appeared in the negative character of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was liked by her fans in that negative shade as well.

According to an IndiaTV News report, Hina Khan was compared to Shivangi Joshi based on their fashion. The report was published a few years back, and for the record, Hina shared a lovely bond with Shivangi Joshi, who carried on Akshara’s legacy in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The comparison did not sit well with Khan, and she did not let it slide either. Hina took her social media handle to school and the entertainment portal for their comparative report.

Taking to the Twitter handle [now X], Hina wrote, “Comparisons lead us nowhere.. two different individuals, two diff journeys.. comparison makes no sense..Request you to stop fans wars and spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings.. shivangi is a beautiful girl. Period #LetsLiftEachOther.”

Check out the post here:

Comparisons lead us nowhere.. two different individuals, two diff journeys.. comparison makes no sense..Request you to stop fans wars and spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings.. shivangi is a beautiful girl. Period #LetsLiftEachOther https://t.co/u0I7H80JY8 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 14, 2019

Netizens lauded Hina Khan for slamming the portal for comparing her and Shivangi Joshi’s sense of fashion. One of the users wrote, “what do i say – you are my slayer bae.”

Another wrote, “Proud of you hina.”

Followed by one saying, “Thats hina khan beautiful inside out. period.”

One fan said, “Wow !! That Response !! More Power to You Woman !!”

“Thank you for saying this….and thats so sweet of you,” stated one fan.

And, “This is our sher khan! Love you Hina.”

Hina Khan appeared in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa, her debut film in that language. It was released earlier this year. In June, Hina revealed that she is suffering rom breast cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy for the treatment.

