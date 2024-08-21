Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television and Mohsin Khan who played Kartik in the show was one of the most loved characters on Indian TV. However, it has been an year since Mohsin has been missing in action and the actor finally revealed why has he been not active.

Mohsin quit YRKKH in the year 2021 and was seen in a few music videos after that. But he was nowhere to be seen since 2023 and the actor in an interview recently disclosed the reason of his disappearance all of a sudden.

Mohsin Khan revealed that he suffered a heart attack in 2023 and was under treatment. The cause of the attack was a fatty liver, which he developed and was getting treated for the same. After shifting hospitals, he has now recovered and is in a much better phase in life.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Mohsin, aka Kartik Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, confessed, “Fatty liver hoh gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha. I was admitted for some time. Phir ilaaj wagerah hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne. But it is now controlled, mashallah. But uski wajah se immunity bahut weak ho gayi meri, har thode time pe beemaar ho jaata tha.

Mohsin further explained how it happened and impacted his health, revealing, “It is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver hoh sakta hai. Maybe hum sleep pattern sahi nai hai. You need to be healthy, you need to eat right. Woh hua tha.”

He even tried to ease the concern of his fans and joked, “Mujhe wo Queen ka dialogue yaad aa gaya ki isse accha to pee hi leta. Par woh pata nai hoh jata hai.”

Mohsin Khan was last seen in a music video in 2023. He played Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2016 – 2021, and his chemistry with Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira, was much appreciated. Now that the actor is recovered, we hope to see him on-screen soon.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

