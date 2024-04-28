Hina Khan rose to immense fame as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The romantic drama on the small screen made her one of the highest-paid Indian TV actresses. After eight years, in 2016, she quit the show. Now, Rajan Shahi has revealed that the actress was thrown out because of her tantrums on sets. Scroll below for more details!

Shortly after her exit, Hina claimed she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai because she wanted to move on. After playing the leading role for so many years, she claimed her character had nothing left to do. The actress also claimed that her exit would allow the makers to shift their focus to other actors.

Producer Rajan Shahi has now claimed Hina Khan’s tantrums led to her exit. He recalled, “One day, the shoot was going on and Hina didn’t want to say some lines that were in support of Shivangi Joshi’s character Naira. There was a certain level of script interference where Hina refused to say those lines. That day I told her she would have to do the scene as it was, when she didn’t agree I told her to either shoot or leave the set.”

Hina Khan allegedly spent the whole day in her makeup room after left the sets in the evening. The production team had allegedly informed her that they had terminated her services and that she was no longer needed on sets. But the actress showed up the next day and shot the original scene. Despite that, Rajan Shahi decided that he was done with her and ended her association.

The producer also claimed that the six scenes in question were scrapped. The team took three days to reboot after her exit and changed their way of working, and reportedly, that worked in their favor.

After Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi continued the legacy with her character, Naira. The show charted major TRPs and managed to revive its users.

