Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Premiere Date Locked - 1st Contestant, Highest Paid Celeb & More - All You Need To Know!

After so much back and forth about whether or not we would get a Bigg Boss OTT 3! The buzz is back; we have finally made progress and might have the Grand Premier locked. Not just that, reports have revealed the names of the two confirmed contestants of the show. And this Rajan Shahi heroine from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai might be the highest-paid contestant on the show. Here is everything you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3!

Following the success of Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and Season 2, there has been a lot of buzz about Bigg Boss OTT 3. Even after cancellation rumors, new reports suggest that the show will go on air soon and that they have locked in some contestants as well, who will start shooting for the promos soon.

Two Contestants Confirmed For Bigg Boss OTT 3?

While many names have been floating around as possible new contestants for OTT season 3, new reports suggest that two contestants have been confirmed. Adnaan Shaikh and Pankit Thakker are the first two contestants of the new season. Fans’ interest has grown as Bigg Boss-related social media pages have confirmed their participation.

Renowned for his parts in hit TV series like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dill Mill Gayye, Pankit Thakker is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house. Before Panit, Adnaan Shaikh’s name surfaced online as the first verified competitor for BB OTT 3. Adnaan, a well-known TikTok star, model, and influencer who is also a part of Mr. Faisu’s gang, has also been confirmed as a participant.

Shivangi Joshi Is the Highest Paid Contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Shivangi’s name is often connected to Bigg Boss as a possible contestant. According to recent rumors circulating on Bigg Boss social media pages, television actress Shivangi Joshi has received an offer to appear in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and has been paid a substantial sum.

If she accepts, she could earn the highest salary of all the BB OTT 3 competitors. However, she is still in negotiations, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Grand Premier Date?

The dates of Salman Khan’s season 3 have been the biggest point of curiosity amongst the fans. Usually, the show ends before a TV version of the Bigg Boss can begin. According to insiders, the first teaser for the show is expected to be officially released in the final week of May following the IPL 2024 finale, with the show scheduled to premiere in June. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the show will premiere on either June 4 or Jun 5, 2024.

Some names of rumored contestants have been floating around the interwebs, but we will only get the confirmed list once the show starts streaming. Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain, Actor Sheezan Khan, Youtubers, and social media stars like Rohit Zinjurke, Aryanshi Sharma, Sanket Upadhyay, Tushar Silawat, and Mohd Saria have been doing the rounds.

Recently, stars like Singer Sreeram Chandra and TV Actress Daljeet Kaur, who has been in the news because of her relationship, have also been added as likely contestants.

Another name that has been popping up is Youtuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur. That name might sound familiar because just a few weeks ago, he got into a physical spat with Elvish Yadav; yes, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT2, but that’s another story.

