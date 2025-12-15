Bigg Boss fans barely had time to recover from the end of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19, and now another season is already lined up. The Marathi version of the popular reality show is returning with its sixth season. The makers have recently revealed all the key details about the show. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is set to bring back the drama, fun, and unpredictable moments that viewers love.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Premiere Date & Streaming Details

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will officially begin on January 11, 2026. The announcement was made through a new promo that hints at a high-energy season ahead. The announcement post on Instagram reads, “Brace yourself — the madness is about to begin! Riteish Bhau is all set to take Maharashtra by storm! Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 premieres on 11th January. Tune in daily at 8 PM, only on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar.”

This means the show will air every day at 8 PM on Colors Marathi, making it a prime-time watch for television audiences. For viewers who prefer digital streaming, the show will also be available on JioHotstar. This allows fans can follow every task, fight, and friendship either on TV or online without missing out. The timing and platform choice ensure that the show reaches a wide Marathi-speaking audience across different age groups.

The excitement around the new season has been strong ever since it was first teased during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. That moment itself created curiosity, and now the confirmed date has added to the buzz.

Riteish Deshmukh Returns As Host

Riteish Deshmukh will once again take charge as the host of Bigg Boss Marathi. He stepped into the role in season five, replacing Mahesh Manjrekar, and his hosting style was well-received. Riteish brings a mix of humour, warmth, and authority to the stage, which has helped him connect easily with both contestants and viewers.

Riteish has been busy with films as well. He was recently seen in Mastiii 4 alongside Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. He also appeared in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Despite his film commitments, he is all set to return to television with Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

