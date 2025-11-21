Mastiii 4 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, Nargis Fakhri

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

What’s Good: No-holds-barred attempt at dishing out fare for aficionados of this genre

What’s Bad: Cringe on quite a few occasions for those who like classy humour

Loo Break: If you like such fare, then at your risk! You might miss a pun or some fun!

Watch or Not?: If you like such fare…

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 144 Minutes

Carrying on the tradition of the first Masti and the second, Grand Masti, this one even includes references to Great Grand Masti, which did not do well at all, and plays unabashedly and unapologetically to lovers of the franchise and similar fare.

The United Kingdom, a favorite location for Hindi cinema in the last decade and more, is where three friends stay in a neighborhood. Amar (Riteish Deshmukh in his Raja Shivaji, his forthcoming directorial’s ‘facial get-up’!) is married to Bindiya (Elnaaz Norouzi), who goes over the top in doling out charity. Meet (Vivek Oberoi) and Anchal (Shreya Sharma), another couple, and suspicious Shreya can even track her husband’s ‘blood flow’ and health through an app shared on his phone. The third friend is Prem (Aftab Shivdasani), a doctor whose wife, Geeta (Rihu Singh), celebrates every religion and accordingly does rituals as well as cooks food.

While Amar, Meet, and Prem are—well, whatever men will be, their wives range from suspicious (Anchal) to generally being negligent of their…er, physical needs. Things take a turn when all six go to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of their happily married friend, aptly named Kaamraj (Arshad Warsi), and, after a funny incident, are told the secret of the couple’s happiness—a Love Visa granted by his wife (Nargis Fakhri). This entails Kaamraj having a week of “complete freedom” in a year where he can do anything he wants on the philandering side!

The three friends think this is a great idea, delude themselves that it is actually in the interests of their wives as they will prove to be dedicated husbands, and so approach their ‘bitter’ halves for permission. To their delight, the three wives accept this proposal.

Mastiii 4 Movie Review: Script Analysis

A script and a film have a pre-decided audience. Legendary filmmaker Nasir Husain (Aamir Khan’s uncle) castigated lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi when he criticized Husain’s ‘flippant’ debut movie, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, and suggested that he “make movies like Guru Dutt’s”. A furious Husain told him, “I don’t want to be Guru Dutt!” and threw him out of the film!

A fairly recent Numero Uno hit of that year was not really my cup of tea, but understanding its audience, I rated it quite high. By those standards, where every film and filmmaker cannot be the same, I rate Mastiii 4 as decent fare for those who will like and enjoy such fare, which, of course, does not at all mean the lowbrow audience. In the show I attended, I heard continuous guffaws, chortles, and appreciative comments on jokes that were corny (which are termed PJs in today’s lingo), and they all came from what is known as the ‘multiplex audience’, including, of course, the ladies!

Milap Milan Zaveri, director and co-writer with Farrokh Dhondy, goes the whole hog in fearlessly catering to this underestimated-in-quantum audience. Every third line, almost, is a pun (the name of a girl called Rosy is linked to roti as Rosy roti!), and it has references to classic Hindi films, songs, and characters. In a sequence spoofing the Amar Akbar Anthony triple blood donation is also introduced, a hunky Virat asks Geeta’s name, and she first answers ‘Anushka!” and so on.

The first half is racy and imaginatively executed. Still, in the more vital second half, about 15 to 20 minutes are wasted on (literally) toilet humor, and we viewers thus get needless ‘cringe’ benefits. The three new male characters that come in have their own kinks, like Don Pablo (Tusshar Kapoor), the cop (Shaad Randhawa) who has romantic dreams, and the hunk (Nishant Malkani) who generally has nothing to do except show his six-pack.

In the Masti canon (never mind the two extra ‘I’s in the title, courtesy of two co-producers), there are certain hallmarks: Prem’s sudden inspiration of an ‘Idea!’ and a social message to ‘vindicate’ whatever erotic shades we have seen, and the liberal skin-show, and they are loyally followed. Of course, it also includes the kind of slapstick humor that goes well past the Housefull franchise levels. But methinks that kind of fun is meant for the child in the viewer, as this is an ‘Adults Only’ franchise!

Mastiii 4 Movie Review: Star Performance

Every actor and actress here executes the spirit of the film. Although Masti 5 is promised at the end of the film, I must say that Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani should make a strong effort to look fitter and younger, as they serve as reminders that the first Masti hit theaters 21 years ago.

That said, all three (Riteish included) return seamlessly to the narrative arc of their respective characters, and I must add that all three are irreplaceable in this franchise. Arshad Warsi is in his customary light mode in a cameo, and Tusshar Kapoor is extraordinary, shifting from dark to a (very) bright role. Shaad Randhawa is great as the cop.

From the women, Elnaaz has more footage and is quite effective despite her obvious foreign accent. Ruhi Singh is decent, while Shreya Sharma is strictly alright.

Mastiii 4 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Milap Milan Zaveri is now growing to be the Czar of what is considered vintage mainstream Hindi entertainers of varied hues (Satyameva Jayate, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and the writer of the first two Masti films). He makes a great attempt at deliberately sidelining the highbrows and critics and does it with a judicious mix of imagination and audacity.

The music also has a definite ‘classic Hindi film edge’ in its lyrics and compositions. Rasiya Baalama and Pakad Pakad stand out in the soundtrack. The BGM in such a film has to be over-the-top—and it is!

Mastiii 4 Movie Review: The Last Word

From what is written above, it is clear that you have to watch the film to enjoy, not minding some cringe on the fringe. Intellectuals may stay away, please!

Three stars!

Mastiii 4 Trailer

Mastiii 4 released on 21st November, 2025.

