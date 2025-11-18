Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are returning almost a decade later with yet another laugh riot in their Masti series. Mastiii 4 is hitting the screens this Friday, and the buzz around it keeps getting stronger. The Censor Board has given its verdict on the film, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for viewers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

As the title suggests, this marks the fourth chapter in the popular Masti franchise. The original film, released in 2004, also starred Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta in key roles. It opened to favourable reviews and enjoyed impressive box office success. Its popularity paved the way for two follow-up installments — Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.

Mastiii 4 Passes Censor Test

Mastiii 4’s trailer was released a few days back, and it has already made a connection with the film. From its vibrancy to its ensemble cast, fans cannot wait to watch this film in the theaters. Mastiii 4 has been awarded with an A Certificate by the Censor Board, which means the makers can retain their wild humor, bold punchlines, and unfiltered comic energy without dilution.

Set to become a full-on comedy masala entertainer!

With a stronger appeal to the youth and added buzz around its uninhibited tone, it is now positioned as a pure laugh riot that stays true to its genre. It is a full-on entertainer packed with explosive laughter and outrageous dialogue punches. Early buzz hints that everyone is in for a wild 2-hour roller-coaster ride that promises tears of laughter, jaw-dropping madness, and unstoppable fun from start to finish.

More about the film

Milap Zaveri has directed Mastiii 4, which features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh in leading roles. Additionally, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakri, and Tusshar Kapoor will also appear in cameo roles. The film will be released on November 21.

