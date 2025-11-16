Indra Kumar’s legacy has been passed on to Milap Zaveri. Almost 9 years later, the fourth installment, Mastiii 4, is arriving in the cinemas on November 21, 2025. The original cast, including Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, are reuniting, but will Vivek Oberoi deliver his biggest success after 13 long years? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Revisting the Masti franchise at the box office

The journey began in 2004 with Masti. Made on a budget of 12 crores, the first installment went on to become a hit with a lifetime collection of 20.28 crores. After almost nine years, Indra Kumar’s Grand Masti was released. The sequel was a super-duper hit, creating history for adult films with its 102.5 crores earnings. The third installment, Great Grand Masti, was released in 2016. It was unfortunately a flop with only 16 crore lifetime earnings.

Take a look at the Masti franchise at the Indian box office:

Masti (2004): 20.28 crores Grand Masti (2013): 102.5 crores Great Grand Masti (2016): 16 crores

All eyes are on whether Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Mastiii 4 manages to rewrite history, becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Will Vivek Oberoi achieve success after 13 years?

Vivek Oberoi has delivered some amazing performances on the OTT platforms. Unfortunately, his theatrical journey hasn’t been very fruitful. He delivered his last successes in 2013 with the hit Krrish 3 (240.5 crores) and the super-duper hit Grand Masti (102.5 crores).

In the last 12 years, he’s come up with 4 theatrical releases, but unfortunately, none of them were success. The pre-release buzz for Mastiii 4 is favorable, and the trailer created good hype. Hopefully, Milap Zaveri will create a comedy riot and finally help Vivek Oberoi gain success at the box office.

Check out the box office collection of last 4 films of Vivek Oberoi (India net):

Kesari Veer: 1.88 crore

PM Narendra Modi: 23.61 crores

Bank Chor: 7.30 crores

Great Grand Masti: 16 crores

All in all, Mastiii 4 only needs to earn 23.61 crores+ to become Vivek’s highest-grossing film in the last decade. But it is to be seen whether it beats Grand Masti (102.5 crores).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

