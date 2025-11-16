Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has successfully clocked a double-digit score on Saturday. Despite stiff competition, the romantic comedy drew impressive footfalls. Within 48 hours, it managed to surpass the opening weekend of as many as 4 romantic grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 box office collection!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official figures, De De Pyaar De 2 garnered 13.77 crores on day 2. It enjoyed a 45.7% jump compared to 9.45 crores earned on the opening day. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is helping it become the #1 choice of the audience, despite competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other releases.

The net box office collection in India surges to 23.22 crores after two days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 27.39 crores. The sequel is faring much better than Ajay Devgn’s last release, Son Of Sardaar 2, which collected only 24.75 crores in its debut weekend. The romantic comedy will cross that mark like a cakewalk today.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 9.45 crores

Day 2: 13.77 crores

Total: 23.22 crores

DDPD 2 vs romantic opening weekends of 2025

Within 48 hours of its big release, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has surpassed the opening weekend collections of as many as 4 romantic releases of 2025. The list includes Metro In Dino (18.65 crores), Dhadak 2 (11.97 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (5.28 crores), and Loveyapa (4.75 crores).

Today, De De Pyaar De 2 will successfully beat Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari (28.48 crores) and Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (28.71 crores). It may also leave behind Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (32.12 crore) to score the 3rd highest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2025.

Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 23.22 crores

India gross: 27.39 crores

