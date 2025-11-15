Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 arrived in theatres on November 14, 2025. With good word of mouth, the romantic comedy successfully gave its competitors, such as Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a tough fight. It has attained two post-COVID feats on its opening day. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the official update, De De Pyaar De 2 accumulated 9.45 crore net on day 1. Including taxes, the gross opening comes to 11.15 crores. There are a series of competitors at the ticket windows, including The Taj Story, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), Haq, apart from the aforementioned rivals. Despite that, Anshul Sharma’s directorial have landed in the vicinity of 10 crore, which is commendable. Mind you, it was a non-holiday release with no discounted tickets, whatsoever.

The word-of-mouth is favorable, and hopefully, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer will finally clock a double-digit score today with a good jump.

Scores 6th highest opening for Ajay Devgn in post-COVID phase!

The romantic comedy has surpassed Thank God (8.10 crores) by a considerable margin to score the 6th biggest opening for Ajay Devgn at the post-COVID box office.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s highest opening days at the post-COVID box office:

Singham Again – 43.70 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Bholaa – 11.2 crores De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crores Thank God – 8.1 crores Maidaan – 7.25 crores Runway 34 – 3.5 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 1.7 crores Naam – 22 lakhs

Clocks 4th highest opening for a rom-com in the post-pandemic era:

DDPD 2 has also surpassed Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari to score the fourth biggest opening for a romantic comedy during the post-COVID period.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood rom-com openers post-COVID:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crores De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.2 crores

Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 9.45 crores

India gross: 11.15 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Haq Box Office Collection Day 7: Only 2.51 Crores Away From Becoming Emraan Hashmi’s #3 Post-Covid Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News