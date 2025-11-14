Suparn Verma’s courtroom drama Haq is maintaining a decent pace despite strong competition at the ticket windows. The word-of-mouth is favorable, and Emraan Hashmi & Yami Gautam starrer has recovered almost 35% of its reported budget. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

Haq Box Office Collection Day 7

There is a long list of rivals at the ticket windows, including Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and The Taj Story, among others, making the journey challenging. Despite that, Junglee Pictures’ production is maintaining its one crore+ streak at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Haq added 1.09 crore to the kitty on day 7. It maintained a strong hold compared to the 1.15 crore earned on Wednesday. The opening week has now concluded at 13.99 crore net, which is approximately 16.50 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 1.75 crores

Day 2: 3.35 crores

Day 3: 3.85 crores

Day 4: 1.05 crores

Day 5: 1.75 crores

Day 6: 1.50 crores

Day 7: 1.09 crores

Total: 13.99 crores

What is Haq’s budget?

As per multiple reports, Yami Gautam co-starrer is made on a budget of 40 crores. In a week, the makers have recovered 35% of the estimated cost. It needs 26 crores more in the kitty to achieve the breakeven stage.

Set to emerge as Emraan Hashmi’s #3 post-COVID grosser!

The Bollywood courtroom drama has previously surpassed the domestic lifetime of Chehre and Ground Zero in its first week. It is now chasing Selfiee (16.50 crores) to emerge as Emraan Hashmi’s third highest-grosser in the post-COVID era.

Check out Emraan Hashmi’s films at the post-COVID box office:

Tiger 3 (2023) – 286 crores They Call Him OG (2025) – 194.05 crores Selfiee (2023) – 16.5 crores Haq (2025) – 13.99 crores Ground Zero (2025) – 7.77 crores Chehre (2021) – 3.5 crores

Haq Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 40 crores

India net: 13.99 crores

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 16.50 crores

