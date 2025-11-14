The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others in key roles, has concluded its second week. While the film displayed a steady pace after a slow start, it is yet to become a successful affair at the Indian box office. Yes, it has performed slightly better than expected, but considering the budget of over 20 crores, it hasn’t entered the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did The Taj Story earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Bollywood drama was theatrically released on October 31. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, it garnered mixed to poor feedback. It resulted in a slow start, but afterwards, the film maintained steady footfalls, albeit on the lower side. In the first week, it did business of 11 crores. In the second week, it added another 6.67 crores to the kitty.

Overall, The Taj Story has earned an estimated 17.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 20.85 crores. This number is slightly better than expected, considering the reviews and audience feedback. However, it’s not enough considering the costs involved.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 11 crores

Week 2 – 6.67 crores

Total – 17.67 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, The Taj Story was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 17.67 crore net so far, thus making a recovery of 70.68%. This is good enough recovery in the first two weeks, but since its shows have been reduced considerably due to De De Pyaar De 2, the Paresh Rawal starrer won’t be able to make significant earnings from now onwards.

From the present situation, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 22 crore net, thus failing to recover its full budget. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it is set to conclude its run with a losing verdict.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

