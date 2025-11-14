Zubeen Garg may no longer be with us, but fans are paying tribute to his legacy in theatres with Roi Roi Binale. His final film, Roi Roi Binale, has emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film in history! The streak of success continues as it is also the most profitable Assamese film of 2025, earning 2.5X more profits than Bhaimon Da. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Garima Garg Saikia‘s production earned 83 lakhs on day 14. It maintained a rock-steady momentum, compared to 89 lakhs earned on the second Wednesday. The word-of-mouth is terrific, and the emotional quotient is sky-high, leading to tremendous footfalls in theatres, even on working days.

The overall box office collection in India surges to 18.95 crore net, which is approximately 22.36 crore gross. As reported earlier, Roi Roi Binale is the first Assamese film in history to cross the 20 crore gross mark. At the current pace, it will soon also go past the 25 crore milestone!

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Total: 18.95 crores

Zubeen Garg delivers the most profitable Assamese film of 2025!

Zubeen Garg starrer was mounted on a budget of 5 crores. In only two weeks, it has registered returns of 13.95 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, Roi Roi Binale has registered profits of 279% so far. It is the most profitable Assamese film of 2025, earning almost 2.5X profits than Bhaimon Da, which had registered an ROI of 113.5% in its lifetime.

Take a look at the 3 most profitable Assamese films of 2025 (collection in net):

Roi Roi Binale: Budget – 5 crores | Collection – 18.95 crores* | Profit – 279% | Verdict – Super-hit Bhaimon Da: Budget – 6 crores | Collection – 12.81 crores | Profit – 113.5% | Verdict – Hit Rudra: Budget – 4 crores | Collection – 8.29 crores | Profit – 107.25% | Verdict – Hit

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 14)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 18.95 crores

India gross: 22.36 crores

ROI: 279%

Verdict: Super-Hit

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

