Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, will be remembered in history forever. The romantic drama has created history, becoming the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. That’s not it; it has also raked in massive profits. Scroll below for the day 10 box office collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 1.54 crores on day 10. It saw a further growth from 1.39 crores earned on the second Saturday. Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is enjoying a historic run, growing from strength to strength and witnessing massive footfalls at the ticket windows.

The overall box office collection in India surges to 15.47 crores net after 10 days. Roi Roi Binale was made on a reported budget of 5 crores. It has already raked in profits of a whopping 209%, garnering the super-hit verdict. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 18.25 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 1.8 crores

Day 4: 1.5 crores

Day 5: 1.5 crores

Day 6: 1.91 crores

Day 7: 1.33 crores

Day 8: 1.06 crores

Day 9: 1.39 crores

Day 10: 1.54 crores

Total: 15.47 crores

Beats every single Assamese grosser in history!

Within a few days of its theatrical release, Roi Roi Binale has emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. It has gone way past Bidurbhai, which earned 15.75 crore gross in its lifetime and held the #1 spot since 2024. New milestones will be hit as Zubeen Garg starrer is now all set to touch the never-before-seen 20 crore mark.

Check out the highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Roi Roi Binale: 18.25 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores Rudra: 10.56 crores Ratnakar: 10 crores Kanchanjangha: 7 crores Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores Mission China: 6 crores Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 10)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 15.47 crores

India gross: 18.25 crores

ROI: 209%

Verdict: Super-Hit

