Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Thamma is now playing in the 200 crore club. The romantic horror comedy is successfully enjoying a record-breaking spree, competing with big Bollywood movies. It has now surpassed an Akshay Kumar and a Shah Rukh Khan film at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 20 updates!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 20 (India)

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial arrived on Diwali in a direct box office clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. There was also competition from Kantara Chapter 1. Despite that, it has maintained a good momentum at the ticket windows. On day 20, Thamma earned 1.48 crores, witnessing another jump from 1.35 crores garnered on the 3rd Saturday.

The overall box office collection in India surges to 153.18 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 180.75 crores. The romantic-horror comedy is already Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film of all time. It is also the #9 Bollywood grosser of 2025.

Crosses 25 crore mark overseas!

Along with India, Thamma is also enjoying a steady run overseas. In 20 days, it has accumulated 25.35 crore gross at the international box office. It is now competing against Mahavatar Narsimha, which grossed 28 crores in its lifetime.

Will soon emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s #2 highest-grosser!

The worldwide total of Thamma after 20 days comes to 206.10 crore gross. With that, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One (205.3 crores). That’s not it; the romantic horror comedy has also left behind Kesari (205.54 crores).

It will also soon cross Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores) and emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

India net – 153.18 crores

India gross – 180.75 crores

Overseas gross – 25.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 206.10 crores

