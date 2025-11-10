Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing film of 2025 in India and worldwide. The epic mythological action film is nearing completion of its forty-day run in theaters. It is less than 10 crores away from attaining one more feat for Kannada cinema. Scroll below for the day 39 global box office updates!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 39 (India)

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 added 1.78 crores to the kitty on day 39, all languages combined. It is maintaining a strong run despite completing a month in theatres. Compared to 1.35 crores earned on the 6th Saturday, the Kannada blockbuster enjoyed a 32% jump in collection.

The overall box office collection, including all languages in India, concludes at 618.78 crores net after 39 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 730.16 crores. Rishab Shetty’s film is currently the 8th highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic circuit. It is chasing the lifetime of Stree 2 (627.5 crores) to take over the 7th spot.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Week 4 – 37.6 crores

Week 5 – 13.35 crores

Day 37 – 60 lakh

Day 38 – 1.35 crores

Day 39 – 1.78 crores

Total – 618.78 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated 110.50 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings surge to 840.66 crore gross.

The Kantara prequel only needs 9.34 crores more in its box office collection to hit the 850 crore mark. With that, it will become the second Kannada film to hit the milestone worldwide, only after KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores).

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 32 (All Languages)

Budget – 125 crores

India net – 618.78 crores

India gross – 730.16 crores

ROI% – 395%

Overseas gross – 110.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 840.66 crores

Verdict – Super-duper Hit

